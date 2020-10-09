Jackie Robertson

Mrs. Robertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Jacquelyn June Robertson was born October 3, 1933 in Kingsville, Texas the daughter of Frank Worth Albrecht and Nuevene Rhew Albrecht. She was a member of the Eastern Hills Church of Christ and loved staying involved with her Church through many activities. Jackie received her Bachelor’s in Education from Texas A&I in Kingsville and spent many years working for Falfurrias ISD and Boerne ISD where she eventually retired after over 20 years of service. Her favorite things to do were quilting, painting, reading and working crossword puzzles. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin “Pete” Robertson; sister and brother-in-law, Jo Smith and CQ; and in-laws, Bob and Peggy Walton.
Jackie is survived by her loving children, Katie Robertson of Athens, Eddie Robertson and wife Ruth of Tyler; sister, Frankie Vaughn Marquardt of San Diego, California; granddaughter, Abigail Robertson; two nephews, Tom Walton Jr., Chuck Smith; and niece, Karen Kofnovec.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens, Texas.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.