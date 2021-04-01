Jackie Glaske
FLINT — The Glaske family invites you to a Celebration of Life for our “Nonnie”, Jackie Glaske , Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 3726 Woods Blvd. in Tyler. Please join us for a light lunch, and a time of sharing, with fond affection and laughter, the memories we have of the Mom, Grandmother and friend that she was to us all. Please forward this invite to whomever you feel would like to join us in honoring this special lady.
