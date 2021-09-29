Jack Wofford Woldert III
TYLER — Jack Wofford Woldert III, was born February 6, 1952, in Tyler, Texas to Jack and Barbara Woldert. He died September 19, 2021, from COVID pneumonia.
Jack was a loving husband to his wife, Becky Woldert for 26 years. He graduated from John Tyler High School and went onto study music at Tyler Junior College and The University of North Texas. He had a passion for music that continued all of his life. He journeyed off into the oil fields and became a mud logger until his father passed away and then he opened Woldert Tinting. In 1988, he opened Glassmasters Auto Glass until he passed away.
Jack loved well and cared for the people in his life. He loved taking donuts to his customers. Jack enjoyed fishing and collecting all things NASCAR. He loved to feed the fish in his pond and the deer on his property.
Jack is survived by his wife, Becky Woldert, his daughter Amy Woldert, his son Jarred Woldert of Tennessee, his only granddaughter Jayda, his sister Lee Woldert of Tennessee, and many cousins. Jack will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many Doctors and nurses at Christus who cared for Jack during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or to Heart and Hands of Lindale, in memory of Jack.
His service will be held at Grace Community Church in Lindale, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 p.m.