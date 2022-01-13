Jack Wilson Neill
BULLARD — Jack Wilson Neill went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 7, 2022. Jack was born on June 15, 1943 in Tyler, Tx. to Oren D. and Paralee Neill.
In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by granddaughters, Alex Jordan Browne and Rachael Morgan Joines.
Jack is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 58 years Ragna Sullivan Neill, his daughter and son-in-law Suanna and Neil Kennemer. His sons, Kelly S. Neill and wife Tiffany, Kyle W. Neill and wife Stacie. His grandchildren: Samantha Allen and Adam, Chloe Devuyst and Tom, Reagan Aguilera and Sam, Kelsey Neill, MaKenzie Neill and Sam Sitton and 9 great-grandchildren. His sister Josette McCrary and nieces Jill Phelps and Leigh Anne Delk.
Jack graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1961, attended TJC where he played football then went on to graduate from ETSU in Commerce, and received his master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Jack coached football and track for 20 years and then went to work in the oilfield where he retired from Energy Fishing and Rental Tools.
He was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler, Tx. where he was a member of the LIFE Sunday school class and sang in the Silver Notes Choir.
Jack loved football and playing golf with family and friends. He enjoyed staying fit and was an avid runner and bicyclist. He completed 3 marathons and thousands of miles on his bicycle. He was a “man’s man” and never met a stranger.
Above all he loved his savior Jesus Christ and his family. He was also very loved.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County or Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
James 1:2; Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial because when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.