Jack William Montgomery
OVERTON — Jack William Montgomery, 85, of Overton, Texas, passed away on May 11, 2021, in Overton, Texas. He was born January 4, 1936 in Cass County, Texas to the late James Thomas and Vera Montgomery.
Visitation will be 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, Overton, Texas.
Funeral services for Jack William Montgomery will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Overton, Texas with Reverend Fred Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Overton City Cemetery in Overton, Texas.
Jack grew up and graduated from Overton High School. In 1951 he earned his Eagle Scout Award. He attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Corp Cadets. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering on May 23, 1959 and his Bachelor of Business Administration on August 28, 1959. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jack married Mary Kathryn Dennis on November 7, 1959, in Hodge, Louisiana and they were married for 55 years. During these years he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Overton, where he served on various boards and sang in the Church choir. He was also a member of the Overton Municipal Golf Course, served on the Overton ISD School Board and loved watching his college and NFL football.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn Dennis Montgomery, and his brother, James Glen Montgomery.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Laura Montgomery Hollis and husband Tod of Frisco, Margaret Montgomery Hoyt and husband Ed of Little Elm, and Martiel Montgomery Miller and husband Stewart of Flushing, MI; 7 grandchildren, Katy Plyler and husband Eric, Jackson Hollis, Sarah Hoyt, Michael Hoyt, Reese Miller, Allie Miller, and Abby Miller.
Pallbearers are Tod Hollis, Ed Hoyt, Stewart Miller, Jackson Hollis, Michael Hoyt, Reese Miller and Joe Long.
Special thanks to Joe Long and Cindy Brown for caring for our father his last few months.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Overton, Texas, or Hospice of East Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.