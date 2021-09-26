Jack R. Brown
TYLER — Jack Brown, age 92, was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1929 to Dorothy Tibbits Brown and Vernon Brown. He died peacefully at home in Tyler, Texas on September 10, 2021, with his family by his side.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Jack will be remembered as a uniquely kind and caring man.
Jack moved to Overton, Texas in 1932 where his father worked in the oil fields. Jack was raised mostly in east Texas in Kilgore, Overton, and other small towns in east Texas. Jack graduated from Overton High School in 1946, graduated from Kilgore Junior College in 1948, then joined the US Air Force in 1948 (until 1952) where he was stationed in Alaska before it became a state.
Jack graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1955 with a petroleum engineering degree and worked in the oil industry his entire career. The Browns moved from town to town in Louisiana and Mississippi, until they got tired of moving and Jack took a job as a Project Engineer in Marshall, Texas before moving to Tyler in 1968.
On September 14, 1953, Jack married the love of his life, Flora Jeane Lawless. They were married almost 68 years. Jack and Jeane loved to travel and enjoyed seeing the US in their recreation vehicle and then were able to explore Europe, enjoying the people and culture everywhere they went.
Jack was an avid volunteer for over 25 years with PATH (People Attempting To Help) of East Texas where he touched the lives of many that he helped.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jeane Brown; his daughter Terri O’Sullivan, her husband Bill O’Sullivan, their children Billy O’Sullivan and his wife Susan and their children Avery and Jack O’Sullivan, Erin O’Sullivan, and Patrick O’Sullivan; Jack’s daughter Linda Rubin and her husband Mark Rubin and their daughters Natalie Rubin Taylor and her husband Scott Taylor, and Anna Rubin; Jill Sutton and her children Niki Sutton, her children Paloma, Rosa and Julian, Amy Sutton, and Andrew Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Wellspring Retreat Center, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County for a butterfly garden at their new building, or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of East Texas for their care and concern in his final weeks.