Jack Lidell Hawkins
TYLER — Jack Lidell Hawkins, age 97 of Tyler, Texas passed away July 3, 2022 after a short stay in Hospice of East Texas. He was born June 15, 1925 in Rison, Arkansas to Russell and Jewel McLendon Hawkins. Jack’s family moved to Tyler Texas at age one where he spent the remainder of his 96 years.
Jack graduated from Tyler High School where he made the National Honor Society and was a member of the Association of Christian Athletes. Jack was a star football player in High School where he received conference and district honors. He received a full scholarship to attend Southern Methodist University to play football when World War II occurred. Jack did not get to follow his college dream because he was drafted into the Navy to defend America in World War II. He spent the next few years in the South Pacific where he was in the assault waves at Iwa Jima and Okinawa. He also helped to liberate the Philippines which he was always too proud to have been a part of. Jack was in Tokyo Bay when the instrument of surrender was signed by General Douglas McArthur and the Japanese Foreign Minister.
Jack was in the Tyler Fire Department for 33 years where he retired as Tyler Fire Marshall. He was a lifelong member of Marvin United Church where he was an active member of the Friendly Bible Class. He served on multiple church boards for over 30 years supporting his church family.
Survivors include his daughter and son, Linda Ann Hawkins and Sans Lidell Hawkins; sister, Ann McGuire and husband Joe McGuire. He was blessed to have many nieces and nephews he was always too proud of and they continued to bring him great joy and support.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Colleen Templeton Hawkins; brothers, Russell Hawkins and wife Margret, Johnny and wife Pat Hawkins, Leon Hawkins and wife Clara Nell; sisters, Melba Fae and husband Bobby Paine, Marjorie and Joe Roach from Texas and North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, Jack’s wishes were for any contributions to go the Marvin United Church Eternal Flames fund.
