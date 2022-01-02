Jack Leo Nolan
HOUSTON — Lieutenant Colonel Jack Leo Nolan, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), was born in Santa Rosa, Texas, on the 13th of August 1928, and died in Houston on Wednesday, the 15th of December 2021. He was 93 years of age.
Colonel Nolan enlisted in the Marine Corps as a private in 1946, was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1948 and retired at his current rank in 1970. He was a combat infantry platoon leader in Korea during the Pusan Perimeter operation in August, 1950 and during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign of November and December 1950, in far Northeast North Korea, in temperatures of 30 degrees below zero. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action against Chinese aggressor forces on 27 November 1950. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for combat wounds received during the Pusan Perimeter. Other decorations include the Bronze Star Medal and Navy Commendation Medal, but his greatest honor was to command United States Marines in combat.
Colonel Nolan served as Chief of Staff of the Fifth Basic Class (OCS). He was President of the North Texas Chapter of the Chosin Few, a veteran’s organization of survivors of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. He served on the National Staff of the Chosin Few, Inc. for eight years, two as President. He was bestowed Director Emeritus status in 2005.
Following his retirement in 1970, Colonel Nolan settled his family in Tyler, Texas where he was employed by the Chamber of Commerce. Subsequent employment was with the Texas Manufacturers Association and Southwest Disposal. He was self-employed, with Billye, in the repair/re-modeling/minor construction field for 14 years until his permanent retirement in 1989.
Colonel Nolan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Billye Harvey Nolan, previously of Tyler and presently Houston; daughter, Nina Nolan of Houston; son, Jack Nolan, Jr. of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister, Frances Nolan Avis of Fresno, California; granddaughters, Katherine Nolan of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Mira Rosa McCarty of Fort Worth, Ellen Marie Leathers-Wishart of Huntsville, Texas; great-granddaughter, Nora McCarty and great-grandson, Evan McCarty of Ft. Worth; nephews, Robert Nolan Shaw and his wife Sarah of Houston, and Dr. Guy G. Shaw III and his wife Barbara of San Diego, California; niece, Edie Sartain of Kaufman, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him deeply. Colonel Nolan was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Nolan; beloved sister, Catherine Nolan Shaw, who brought him into adulthood and served as his inspiration and mentor throughout her life; brothers, Walter E. Nolan, Jr. and Willis R. Nolan; and cousin, Nancy Nolan Cook of Kaufman, Texas.
Colonel Nolan’s family would like to thank the staff of Holly Hall Retirement Community, Houston Hospice and Houston Methodist Hospital for the compassionate loving care of Jack in his final days.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from nine until ten o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 4th of January, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the funeral service will commence immediately following at ten o’clock.
Interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Houston National Cemetery.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers during the services will be Bob Craig, Marshall Grice, Buddy Hatcher, David Pierson, Ed Schaded, Lewis Williams, and Shannon Strickland.
KINDLY NOTE: those unable to attend may gain virtual access by visiting his online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com and selecting the “Join Livestream” icon in the service information box. The link will be added on the morning of the service.
As it was Colonel Nolan’s request, the family respectfully asks that no flowers be sent, yet requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX, 77030-4123; to Hospice Of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX, 75701 (direct links provided below); and/or to the charity of one’s choice.
