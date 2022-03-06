Jack Kenner
BULLARD — On February 8, 1995, the Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph front page headline read “Kenner Era at a Close”; that would be the end of Jack’s era in the newspaper industry and on February 8, 2022, Jack L. Kenner departed this life, ending yet another era of a remarkable life, well lived.
Jack was born on January 6, 1931 to Lorene Ann (Holland) Kenner and Hugh Lance Kenner Sr. in Pampa, TX and it was in Pampa at the age of 8 years old, that Jack’s 56 year career in the Newspaper Industry began. His family relocated to Guymon, Oklahoma in 1947 and that is where Jack met and married his beloved wife Mildred Whitney Kenner and shared a 63-year love story until Mildred’s death in 2013.
Jack’s talent and commitment resulted in continued advancement in the newspaper industry moving Jack and Mildred back to Pampa TX with other newspaper stents throughout the state of Texas, Lima OH, and Colorado Springs, CO where he would conclude his distinguished career as Production Director of the Gazette Telegraph. Jack worked for Freedom Communications for 43 of his 56 year career.
Jack enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and traveling and spending time with his cherished wife Mildred, especially on the golf course. Throughout Mildred and Jack’s successful career and lives, they knew that they were Blessed and generously gave back to their communities through their time and treasure.
Jack is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, parents, his sister Tampa May (Kenner) Dougless; brothers Bill Kenner, James “Jimmy” Kenner, and Hugh Kenner. He is survived by nieces Sandy (Kenner) Mathis, Kathy Kenner and Patricia “Trish” (Kenner) Rockett; nephews Karl Kenner, Bobby Dougless, and James Kenner Jr., and special neighbors Sylvia and Doug McKay who looked after him in his final years, and special friend and former neighbor Joan Gallas. A debt of gratitude to Comfort Keepers Tyler TX for the care, compassion, and companionship that they provided Jack in the last year of his life. Rest in peace Jack Kenner, you were truly one of a kind, having left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to have known you.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. For a complete obituary and tribute, visit https://www.stewartfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/