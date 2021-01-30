Jack Houston
LARUE — Jack Houston, age 97, of LaRue, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Jack was born February 27, 1923 in Oil City, Louisiana to Annie and Clarence Houston.
Jack was a proud member of the U.S. Army. He was an Army Air Corps Engine Mechanic. Jack loved to fly, he was a pilot and also a flight instructor. He was also a World War ll veteran and Korean War veteran.
Jack is survived by children Barbara Clark; Rebecca Boon (Bill); Dr. Randy Houston (Paulette); son David Houston; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia Houston; parents Clarence and Annie Houston; siblings Tony, Rex, Bob and Paula.
A graveside service for Jack will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Texas 75704.
Serving as pallbearers are David Clark, Michael Clark, Danny Beets, Kenny Callison, David K. Houston, Jeff Lopez, Joseph Hirsch, Dr. Randall Houston, Chris Derby and Bill Boon.
