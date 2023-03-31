Jack Fields
MINEOLA — Jack Harmon Fields, b. Aug 19, 1930, Omaha, Nebraska. Passed away March 24, 2023. He was the son of the late Eugene Wallace Fields, Ret. Chief of Omaha NE Fire Dept. Violet Mae Harmon Fields. He was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Fields Rothery and nephew Douglas Rothery. He and his wife celebrated 45 years of marriage in January. After he retired in Aug 1987 him and his wife traveled in their rv, they visited every state they wanted to and spent the summers in Casper WY.. Survived by wife, Elizabeth Kathy Arnold Fields, Daughter Susan Marie Fields Figgins and husband Jeff, of Omaha, Ne. Stepsons Todd A Barham and wife Leslie from Timpson, Tx and Michael D Barham and wife Elizabeth of Bluffton Ohio. Niece Pamala Rothery of Rio Rancho, NM. Grandchildren, Jenifer Figgins Gatto and husband Taylor, Adam Figgins and future bride Ally, Kaitlyn Figgins, Emily Figgins all of Omaha, NE, Connor J Barham of the Woodlands. Special friends he felt were his adopted children, Chad and Chasity Bennett of Mineola, TX. Jack graduated from North High School in 1948 and immediately joined the Army for one year. After serving one one year He started his career with Northwestern Bell in Omaha, NE. He was called to serve in the Korean Conflict/War in Sept. 1950 and returned home in Feb. 1952. His job with NW Bell was secure during his time in Korea. and he worked with NW Bell, Southwestern Bell then At&T. He retired from Dallas Tx as Special Services Manager in Aug. 1987. During Jack’s lifetime he was involved with Boy Scouts of America. From Omaha, NE he took 2 contingencies to Phitmont Scout Ranch. He was Scout Master of T 325 in Omaha.
He was honored to receive Wagon Wheel District Award of Merit and Mid America Council Silver Beaver Award. He was honored to pin the Eagle Pin on Robert Daniel Early, White Oak, Texas. He held this honor close to him as he had watched Robert grow and mature into an Eagle Scout. Jack was a proud member of the East Texas Korean War Veterans Association, Lee Roy Baty Chapter 286, in Tyler Texas.