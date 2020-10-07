Jack Edwin Craft

Mr. Craft is survived by his wife, Betty Music Craft; his daughter, Rondaline Craft of Brookeland; and a host of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Michael Craft of Brookeland three years ago.
Born in Houston to Milburn and Flay Craft, Mr. Craft graduated from Van High School with letters in football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He attended Sam Houston State University on scholarship where he lettered at short stop on the baseball team.
In 1952 he married Betty Music of Van.
Mr. Craft was active in newspaper publishing for more than a decade. He established a weekly newspaper The Van Progressive Reporter and co-published weekly newspapers Mineola Monitor, Lindale News, and Wood County Record. He also worked in advertising at the Tyler Morning Telegraph and KLTV-TV in Tyler.
He was active in the Tyler Homebuilders Association and the National Association of Home Builders.
In 1968 Mr. Craft moved into real estate first as office manager of Baker Lucas Realty and then was a real estate sub-division developer in Tyler as Jack Craft Investments. When he moved to Austin, he was a real estate developer with Fidelity Savings and Loan.
After retirement, Jack worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 20 years, providing assistance to victims of tornadoes, fires, floods, and hurricanes in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.
Mr. Craft was active as a leader in the United Methodist Church in Van and Tyler. In the Van United Methodist Church, he was a member of the Board of Stewards and worked with Boy Scouts of America.
He was a lay leader and a member of the Board of Stewards in Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler. He was a lay leader in the Texas Conference of Methodist Churches, acting on the churches’ national involvement in both print and television.
Dr. Jerry Martin, Pastor of the Sam Rayburn United Methodist Church in Brookeland, will officiate at family-only graveside services. Pallbearers will be family friends Gary Zernow, Dr. Charles Hensley, and Leif Dove of Austin; Cody Monk of Houston; and Reagan Stephenson and Kit Stephenson of Jasper.
Condolences can be posted on the website of Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, www.hilliardfuneralhome.com. Memorial tributes of flowers and contributions to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, are appreciated by the family.