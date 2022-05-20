Jack Clifton Kellam
VAN — Jack Clifton Kellam was born on September 23, 1936 in Colfax, Texas to James Clifton Kellam and Sybil Dowell Kellam. Jack spent his childhood in Colfax. He attended Van High School where he enjoyed playing football for the Van Vandals, graduating in 1955. He continued to support the sports programs at Van Independent School District, serving as the President of the Vandal Booster Club for many years. Jack was awarded as Van ISD’s Distinguished Alumni in 2014. He remained close with his high school football friends and organized a reunion every year for the 1950’s Van High School football teams.
Jack went on to attend the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing in 1959. While at North Texas, Jack was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, where he made several lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers.
After graduating from North Texas, Jack served in the Texas National Guard in 1960 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Following his service with the Guard, Jack returned home to join his father in the family business, J.C. Kellam Wholesale Company, based in Colfax. The company spanned 64 years. Also during that time, Jack served on the Texas Association of Tobacco Distributors. Jack was an entrepreneur and established several successful lines of business including a chain of convenience stores, a cattle business, and JCK Custom Embroidery.
Jack married Brenda Parham Kellam on July 22, 1961. Jack and Brenda were very active in the Van United Methodist Church. Jack served as the Lay Leader, Chairman of the Board of Stewards, Youth Director, and was a member of the church choir. Jack also served as the Tyler District Lay Leader. He enjoyed lay speaking in various churches throughout East Texas, filling in for church ministers in their absence. He served on the Texas Conference Finance Committee.
Jack spent time on the family ranch, tending to cattle and horses. He owned cutting horses and enjoyed watching them perform at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Over the years, Jack loved quail hunting with his sons, Clint and Dane, and his grandson, Jake. He raised fine bird dogs to accompany his hunts, including one national champion bird dog. Governor Dolph Briscoe appointed Jack to serve on the Texas State Historical Commission. He and Brenda traveled around the state visiting historical sites, working to preserve the heritage of Texas. Jack was an avid sports fan and an active supporter of the Van Vandals, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and The University of Texas Longhorns. Jack and Brenda enjoyed traveling internationally with several of Jack’s closest fraternity brothers and their wives.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, James Clifton Kellam and Sybil Dowell Kellam, and his brother, Robert James “Bobby” Kellam. Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda Kellam of Van; his two sons, Clint Kellam and wife Arlene Kellam of Austin, and Dane Kellam and wife Kelley Kellam of Van; six grandchildren - Ashley Pierce (Landon), Lauren McMillan (Micah), Lindsey Kellam Valenta (Brandon), Caitlyn Faulkner (Kyle), Brooke Kellam, Jake Kellam, Meryn Meyer and Joshua Meyer; and six great-grandchildren - Paisley Pierce, Daegen McMillan, Charlee Kate German, Dakota McMillan, Jack McMillan, and Berkeley Pierce. He is also loved by his extended family, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
“The righteous man walks in his integrity. His children who come after him will be blessed.” Proverbs 20:7. Jack truly blessed his family with unconditional love and by living an honorable and respectable Christian life. Jack left behind a lasting legacy of a family who loved, admired, and respected their beloved patriarch. He was known for his sense of humor and sharp wit, which stayed with him until the very end as he joked with nurses and caregivers. The twinkle in his eye and his endearing smile will be remembered and truly missed.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28.
Services for Jack Kellam will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Van UMC with Pastor Jack Cox and Pastor Joanne Williams-Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Hilliard Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Colfax Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Van ISD Education Foundation (P.O. Box 697 Van, Texas 75790; https://www.vanisdfoundation.com) or the Van United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 1919, Van, Texas 75790).
Pallbearers will be Jake Kellam, Micah McMillan, Landon Pierce, Kyle Faulkner, Brandon Valenta, Jamie Rainwater, and Carlos Grijalva. Honorary pallbearers will be Brenda Rice and Carolyn Jones.