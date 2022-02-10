Jack Brewer
CHANDLER — John Frank (Jack) Brewer, 82 of Chandler, TX passed away on February 7, 2022, at home after a short bout with cancer.
Jack spent over 40 plus years in law enforcement. First as an Athens Police Officer in the sixties, seventies, and eighties. He then was the acting Athens City Administrator from 1977-1978, and Athens Asst. Chief of Police from 1969-1982. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy in Washington, D.C. in 1979. He then went on to become the Chief of Police in Jacksonville from 1982-1985. Jack continued his law enforcement career with the Permian Basin Drug Task Force in West Texas and the Sheriff’s Department in Reeves County. He ended his career and retired as a prison warden from 1998-2009 with CiviGenics in Odessa, TX. He then moved back to East Texas.
Jack attended school at Charleston High School in Charleston, WV and served in the US Army as a military policeman in Europe from 1958-1961. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco, TX in 1979 having majored in criminal justice.
Jack was a lifelong Mason, having been a member for over 50 years, mostly with Masonic Lodge #165 in Athens, TX.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Earl Brewer of Ohio and Hazel Brewer of Charleston, WV. He is survived by his wife Sonja Brewer of Chandler, daughter Lea Anne Douglas and husband Dave of Frankston, grandsons Adam Douglas of Boyd, and Brad Douglas of Athens, sister Jane Klein of Charleston, WV, brothers Richard Brewer and wife Kasey of Casa Grande, AZ, and Jim Brewer and wife Angie of Athens, and sister Judy Thomas and husband Henry of Charleston, WV, sisters in law Delma Rainwater of Dialville, Reva McMillan of Ohio, Janie Williams of Jacksonville, Trilla Cook of Kingwood, and brother in law Selby Cook of Pineville, WV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack loved his law enforcement friends and tried to stay in touch with all. He was a member of the Retired Texas Lawmen of Henderson County.
Services will be held with Autry’s Carroll -Lehr Funeral Home of Athens, TX. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5-7 pm and funeral will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the funeral chapel at 1910 East Tyler St., Athens, TX. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Athens, TX. Memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or Henderson Co Peace Officers Association in Athens, TX at P O Box 1448, Athens, TX 75751.