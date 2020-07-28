Death: July 22, 2020 Keller, Texas, USA
Funeral services for Jack B Savage Jr, 94, of Keller will be officiated by Paul N Benson at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, TX on July 28, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a visitation to begin at 10:00am prior to the service. Burial will at Frankston City Cemetery.
Mr. Savage passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born on October 5, 1925 in Jackson, Mississippi, to Jack and Ollie Savage. He had lived in the Frankston area since 1989 and moved to Keller in 2019.
He served in the Merchant Marines in the Pacific Theater of Operations in World War II from Sept 1943 to June 1945. He joined the Army Air Force in Dec 1945 and trained as a mechanic for the P-51 Mustangs. He rose to the rank of Staff Sargent, and was assigned to the post war Occupation Force in Japan, until his Honorable Discharge to the Reserves in Sept 1948 and completed his service in Sept 1952.
He returned to Casa Grande, Arizona where he married Betty Lee Carter, moved to Texas where they had three children: Lauren, Duane, and Jacque. He graduated from Southwestern Bible Institute in Waxahachie, Tx and received his Masters Degree from Texas Wesleyan University. He used his Army Air Force training to become an aircraft mechanic at Chance-Vought (LTV) in Grand Prairie, Tx where he specialized on the Vought F4UCorsair and other aircraft. He owned the Christian Book Centers in Arlington, Hurst, and Fort Worth.
Mr. Savage was preceded in death by his son, Lauren L. Savage.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Savage of Keller, Tx, son Duane Savage of Arlington, Texas, daughter Jacque Benson (Paul) of Keller, Texas, Grandchildren include Robert Savage (Gentry), Jennifer Hurley (Kevin), David Savage (Bethany), and Jessica Savage along with six Great Grandchildren, Ryan and Aaron Jack Hurley, Jake, Lexi, Jack and Ginny Savage, and three siblings Don Savage of Chandler, Tx, Rex Savage of Portland, Oregon and Joyce Whitton of Frankston, Texas.
Duane Savage, Paul Benson, Robert Savage, David Savage, Kevin Hurley and Ryan Hurley to serve as pallbearers.