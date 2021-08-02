J. T. “Earnest” Hoye
GLADEWATER — Service For J. T. “Earnest” Hoye, 74, Gladewater, will be at 11 O’clock Wednesday, August 4 at Gladewater High School.
The burial will be at Gladewater Memorial Park.
The Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements. Earnest, was born July 12, 1947, in Lena MS. He died July 27, in Forney.
Viewing Only Wednesday before the service, 10 am until 11 am at the school.
The burial will be at Gladewater Memorial Park.
The Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements. Earnest, was born July 12, 1947, in Lena MS. He died July 27, in Forney.
Viewing Only Wednesday before the service, 10 am until 11 am at the school.