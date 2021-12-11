J.P. Buck Thompson
HAWKINS — J.P. ( BUCK ) Thompson of Hawkins Texas passed away on Saturday December, 4, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born on March, 22, 1925 in Orange Texas.
J.P. is preceded in death by his father Joe Plemon Thompson and mother Elva Granger Thompson, his daughter Patricia Downs, his late wife Bobbye Thompson, sisters Eddie Hatton and Shirley Baucum.
J.P. is survived by his son Joe Hugh Thompson and wife Patsy, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a time of visitation on Monday, December, 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holly Brook Baptist Church, 3219 FM 2869 Hawkins Texas 75765. With a service to follow at 11:00 am. There will be an entombment at 1:30 at Tyler Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.