J.J. “Jim” Broussard

Jim was inducted into the U.S. Navy on April 12, 1943, four months after his 19th birthday and served for three years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Suwannee. His ship was engaged in eight operations in the Pacific arena, and was one of the first ships to be hit by a Kamikaze suicide plane. Upon his discharge in 1946 he attended the University of Houston. In 1956 Jim moved his family to Tyler, where he began managing Guaranty Abstract Company, which he later purchased. Jim retired from the title business in 1986, finally able to play golf every day. He was one of the founders of Briarwood Golf Club (now The Cascades).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Broussard. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 50 years, Kaye Beall Broussard; daughter, Sharon (Rex) Ferrell; son, Michael (Paula) Broussard; granddaughter, Julie Stafford; great-grandchildren, Joseph Watts, Kelly (Linzie) Stafford and Lacey Stafford; great-great grandchildren, Paisley Watts, Grayson Hays and Luna Stafford; brother-in-law, Mickey (Libby) Beall; sisters-in law, Linda Beall and Suzanne Beall; nephews, Michael (Susan) Beall, Scott Cooper, Andy (Helen) Cooper and Robbie (Brenda) Broussard; niece, Bonnie Brown; great-nieces, Jennifer Beall and Amanda Beall; and great-nephews Jackson Beall and Rylan Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.