J. Clifford Griffith
FORT WORTH — Cliff Griffith lost his battle with Parkinson’s disorder in his Fort Worth home on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.
Born James Clifford Griffith in Dallas to Z.C. and Kaleta Griffith, Cliff spent his formative years in Tyler, Texas.
At age 14, Cliff met Linda Fredrichsen in summer band practice. Both played saxophone in the Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junior College bands and would date throughout high school and college. They married and went on to raise their family in the Ft. Worth area.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5-7 PM. A celebration of Cliff’s life will be held at Bluebonnet Hills on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 AM with burial in the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park immediately following.