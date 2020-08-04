Ivan Vaseleniuck

Ivan grew up with three brothers, George, Victor and David. He had a large extended family. Ivan grew up with a great love of family and friends. As you can see from his tributes most date back 40-50 years. He kept in touch with his friends.
Ivan believed that the road to success was through work and the harder you worked the more successful you would become. This he proved with his success as a business entrepreneur in two countries and locally how Ivan turned Echo Springs Blueberry Farm into a tourist attraction, attracting visitors from across the world.
Ivan had a very gruff exterior but for those who were able to pull back the mask and find the gentler side lasting friendships were born.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Phyllis; four children in Canada; six grandchildren in Canada; and three great-grandchildren, also in Canada; a very large extended family and a multitude of friends. He will be missed by those who loved him forever.
A service will be held Thursday, August 6, at Faith Baptist Church, 13567 State Hwy 31, E. Brownsboro, 75756.