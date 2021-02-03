Isaiah Rider, Sr.
Isaiah Rider, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Isaiah Rider, Sr., 84, of Tyler, Texas are scheduled for Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12 noon at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery. Service are entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, 302 N. Ross Avenue, Tyler, Texas.
Isaiah passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at UT Health Tyler.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 3rd.

