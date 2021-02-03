Isaiah Rider, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Isaiah Rider, Sr., 84, of Tyler, Texas are scheduled for Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12 noon at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery. Service are entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, 302 N. Ross Avenue, Tyler, Texas.
Isaiah passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at UT Health Tyler.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Former TJC star, Van coach Janice Mulford passes away
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
Athena Security Launches COVID Occupancy Tracking And Concealed Gun Detection To Increase Public Health And Safety