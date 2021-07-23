Iris “Marie” Smith
TYLER — Iris “Marie” Hillier Smith, 93, also known as “Mimi,” went to Heaven to join her husband, Perry, and her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 18, 2021. Marie was born on September 19, 1927, in Bossier City, Louisiana. On August 24, 1947, she married Perry Smith, and together they built a wonderful life that took them from Shreveport to Dallas to Houston and eventually to Tyler.
Marie was a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and best friend. Compassionate, kind, strong, and sassy, Marie made everyone around her feel good and made them laugh with her great sense of humor. She never met a stranger, and her family teased her that she had the most extensive social calendar of anyone in the world.
Marie worked as a realtor for Ebby Halliday in Dallas but devoted most of her life to her family and community. She was proud to be a Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member. Marie enjoyed volunteering, playing bridge, attending church, and watching the Wheel of Fortune as well as the Houston Astros. She was a devoted member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over twenty years and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Marie is survived by her daughters Jean Marie and Lee Anne of Tyler, granddaughter Meredith Marie of Houston, her beloved four-legged companion, Kane, and countless friends and extended family members who adored her.
Marie’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and medical professionals at UT Health Tyler, Atria Copeland, and Hospice of East Texas for the compassionate care given to her over the last several weeks of her life.
A reception to honor Marie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Hollycreek Village neighborhood clubhouse in Tyler from 12:30-4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Green Acres Baptist Church, or Hospice of East Texas.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:23