Iris Elaine Mayer
TYLER — Iris Elaine Gordy Mayer, Tyler, TX died April 20, 2023. She was born September 15, 1935 in Wisner, LA. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin S. Mayer, son Martin L. Mayer and wife, Candace, of New Orleans, Sisters Bonnie Taravella of New Orleans and Linda Pilot and husband, Arthur, of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by granddaughters Victoria Smith and husband Logan (Lafayette, LA), Margaret Mayer and spouse, Lauren Emerson (Houston, TX), great grandson Jude Smith and great granddaughter Catherine Smith, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Marvin Methodist Church, Tyler, at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The American Stroke Association, The American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of your choice.