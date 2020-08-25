Irene Tuscana Cook

Irene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Sherl Cook; son, Allen Cook, wife Cindy of Tyler; daughter, Susan Zimmerman, husband Charlie of Siloam Springs, AR; son, Danny Cook, wife Tashia of Tyler; grandchildren, Lonnie Cook, Kamie Osorio, Dr. Patrick Cook, Dr. Stewart Zimmerman, Alyssa Montanye, Emma Cook; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Marie Whitaker and Delores Tomlinson.
This feisty little lady will be missed by many. She is was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Tyler. Her favorite prayer was the Lord’s Prayer, Matthew 6:9-14.
She is proceeded in death by her twin sister, Lorene Nowell; brother, Michael Tuscana, brother, Robert Tuscana; and infant sister, Pauline Tuscana.
Services for Irene include the following: Visitation at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 25th, 6:00-7:30 p.m.; Funeral Service Wednesday, August 26th, 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S Broadway, Tyler with burial to follow at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery, Tyler. to view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.