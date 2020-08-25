Irene Tuscana Cook
Irene Tuscana Cook
TYLER — Irene Tuscana Cook, 85, of Tyler, went to be with her Lord and Savior August 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born December 25, 1934 to Mary Carmelien Poskey Tuscana and Manual Tuscana in Nacogdoches County, Texas.
Irene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Sherl Cook; son, Allen Cook, wife Cindy of Tyler; daughter, Susan Zimmerman, husband Charlie of Siloam Springs, AR; son, Danny Cook, wife Tashia of Tyler; grandchildren, Lonnie Cook, Kamie Osorio, Dr. Patrick Cook, Dr. Stewart Zimmerman, Alyssa Montanye, Emma Cook; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Marie Whitaker and Delores Tomlinson.
This feisty little lady will be missed by many. She is was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Tyler. Her favorite prayer was the Lord’s Prayer, Matthew 6:9-14.
She is proceeded in death by her twin sister, Lorene Nowell; brother, Michael Tuscana, brother, Robert Tuscana; and infant sister, Pauline Tuscana.
Services for Irene include the following: Visitation at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 25th, 6:00-7:30 p.m.; Funeral Service Wednesday, August 26th, 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S Broadway, Tyler with burial to follow at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery, Tyler. to view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.

Tags

Recommended for you