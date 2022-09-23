Irene Brown
TYLER — Homegoing services for Mother Irene Brown are scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12:00 noon at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Elder Larry Williams officiating. Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Irene Mosley Brown was born April 21, 1930 in Whitehouse, Texas to I. John Mosley and Elmeda Robinson Mosley. She attended Antioch School and Stanton High in Bullard, Texas.
Mother Brown was a homemaker and a self-taught pianist.
She was married to J.C. Brown and to this union, six children were born. She departed this life on September 17, 2022 at the age of 92.
Mother Brown leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters Ruby Brown Turner and Emma Brown Henson; three sons, L.C. Brown, James Brown and Lonnie Brown; one brother Claude Ray Mosley and one sister Annie Lue Hill; 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm.