Iona “Babe” Ates
TYLER — Funeral services for Iona Ates of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020 11:00 AM at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors with Pastor Nathaniel Wilson officiating and Rev. Chris Nauls eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Dena Cemetery San Augustine, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett.
Life for Iona Ates began January 19, 1928 in San Augustine, Texas. She was the ninth child born to Rafe and Dollie Lee Wilson. She attended public schools there. After moving to Tyler she worked at Tyler Junior College. Because of her nurturing spirit, she found her calling as a caregiver to the McGee and Barbin families.
While in Tyler she united with True Vine Baptist Church. She was a devoted and active member until her health failed.
Iona married Willie Charles Ates in 1958. He preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters, Mary Thomas, Bertha Malone, Annie Mae Holman and Jean Mcqueen. Many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.
