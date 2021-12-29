Ina Lee Freeman
BULLARD — Graveside services for Ina Lee Freeman, 92, of Bullard will be held privately for her family at the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman stepped into Heaven on December 25, 2021. She was born into Heaven the same day Jesus was born into this Earth. Ina Lee was born July 18, 1929 in Waco to Eunice and Willie Cooper. She lived most of her life in Tyler. She enjoyed beautiful music, especially the piano, making lists, delivering handwritten cards to people on her prayer list, the many years she ministered at nursing homes with her husband and daughter, and all of the time spent with her family.
Ina Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Fred; sister, Vestal White; brother, Willie “Bud” Cooper; and a great-grandson. She is survived by her loving family, including daughter, Sandra Correa and husband, Luis; granddaughter, Lee Shepherd and husband, Cory; grandson, Luis Correa, Jr. and wife, Summer; niece, Lynn; nephew, Dewayne; and four great-grand-dogs, all of whom she loved very much.
Ina Lee was known as “Granny” to most. She went home to Heaven on Christmas morning. Her family is heartbroken, but thankful she celebrated Jesus’ birthday with Him, Papa and all those waiting for her in Heaven. We cannot fathom her excitement when Jesus welcomed her home! Her’s was a life well-lived, with an impact on so many. She is our forever-example of kindness, prayerfulness, faithfulness, love and service to others. While this Christmas was different, it was as meaningful as ever.
The family would like to specifically thank Heart of Texas Hospice, Nurse Laura, CNA Shanera and Nurse Patricia for the wonderful care they provided to Granny.