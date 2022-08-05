Imogene Conley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Imogene Conley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:00 am at Ebenezer AME Church with Rev. Mittie C Muse, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Imogene (Jean) Conley was born December 30, 1932, to Thomas Potts and Claudie Mae Harvey in Grapeland, TX. .
Jean attended school in Grapeland, TX.
She met and married Raymond Rogers to which four children were born, Ray Charles Rogers, Gerald Rogers, Claudia Dews, and Debra Vaughn. Later Imogene relocated to Palestine, TX. where she married Lloyd Otha Conley Sr. Through this union eight children were born: Cheryl Garmon, Reginald Conley, Cynthia Williams, Henry Conley (deceased), Lloyd Conley Jr., Stephen Conley, Michael Conley and Brian Conley (deceased).
Jean was a member of Ebenezer AME Church Tyler.
Left to mourn her departure are 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 4:00-8:00 pm. Family hour 5:00-7:00 pm.