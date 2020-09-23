Ida Jo Mitchell
Ida Jo Mitchell
FRANKSTON — Ida Jo Mitchell, born June 30, 1929 to Jesse and Johnnie (Bridges) Black, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 91 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Mrs. Mitchell will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Ida’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Mitchell; a son, David Lynn Mitchell; and a daughter, Patricia Jo Rogers.
Left to cherish Ida’s memory are her son-in-law, Doyle Rogers; daughters, Diane Beard and husband Larry of Frankston, Delight Bristow and husband Wayne of Poynor, and Theresa Jennings and husband W.T. of Bullard. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

