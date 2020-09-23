Ida Jo Mitchell
FRANKSTON — Ida Jo Mitchell, born June 30, 1929 to Jesse and Johnnie (Bridges) Black, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 91 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Mrs. Mitchell will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Ida’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Mitchell; a son, David Lynn Mitchell; and a daughter, Patricia Jo Rogers.
Left to cherish Ida’s memory are her son-in-law, Doyle Rogers; daughters, Diane Beard and husband Larry of Frankston, Delight Bristow and husband Wayne of Poynor, and Theresa Jennings and husband W.T. of Bullard. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Smith County records two COVID-19-related deaths
-
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in locating missing 5-week-old Wells baby
-
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot multiple times at Tyler apartment complex
-
2020 PGA Tour Schedule