Hunter Euguene Tomlin
WHITEHOUSE — On March 23,2023, after a long and blessed life, Hunter Eugene Tomlin, age 99, went to his heavenly home, which had been his life-long goal. A celebration of his life will be held at Whitehouse First Assembly of God Church on March 28 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home on March 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Gene was born in Bullard, Texas, on October 29, 1923, the oldest of 7 siblings, and moved to Whitehouse, graduating from Whitehouse High School in 1941. Shortly afterwards, he received his draft papers and proudly went to serve his country. He served 4 years in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines, and ended up in Japan with the Occupational Forces. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Whitehouse where he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Davlin. They raised 4 children, who all attended and graduated Whitehouse High School.
Gene owned and operated an egg farm, “Gene’s Eggs Are Best,” for many years, supplying Whitehouse and Tyler schools, TJC, hotels in Tyler, and most of the mom-and-pop stores in the area. Local residents stopped by the farm to pick up farm fresh eggs. Friends of his children and their cousins remember enjoying helping gather eggs and working on the farm.
After closing down the farm, he worked for Speedy Sales Paint until time for retirement. After retirement, he and Evelyn traveled the United States in their RV, visiting 46 states, Novia Scotia, and Canada. They made one trip to Germany and Austria and enjoyed and enjoyed seeing Berchtesgarden, Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, and a tour in Paris, France.
Gene drove a school bus for many years in the 1960’s to 1980’s. Wherever he went, he was often greeted by one of his former bus riders with a hug and “You were my favorite bus driver.” He drove many children to school from first grade to graduation. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Whitehouse Indpendent School District for several years. He and Evelyn, a first-grade teacher, loved their hometown and were honored to serve as Mr. and Mrs. Yesteryear in 1996.
Gene was an avid gardener and kept his garden going until age 97. He supplied many friends and family with the surplus of veggies grown in “Tomlinville” soil.
Gene lived a long, faithful life in service to the Lord. He and his wife Evelyn were two of the charter members of Whitehouse First Assembly of God. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for 38 years, taught Sunday School classes, and served as a board member without missing Sunday School. Even during their traveling days, wherever they were, Gene and Evelyn were parked at a church on Sunday.
Mr. Tomlin was preceded in death by his parents Hunter and Lorene Tomlin, Evelyn, his wife of 67 years, four brothers, Richard, Virgil, Joe and Gerald Tomlin, one sister Margie McDonald, and great-granddaughter Meagan Kennedy. Left to cherish and honor his memory are his children, David Tomlin and wife Kate of Marysville, Washington, Bennie Tomlin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Beverly Kennedy and husband Scott of Whitehouse, and Trudy Adams and husband Bruce of Whitehouse, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials in his honor can be made to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, Texas 75840.