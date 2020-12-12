Hugh Bryan Delaney

Hugh P. and Beverly Delaney welcomed him on August 11,1953. From a young age a smile adorned his face and his life was full of laughter and love.
Southwest Louisiana is where he called home, he attended LaGrange High School and Graduated from Grand Lake High School, Class of 1972. During his school years you would find him running the roads to a favorite hunting or fishing spot. High school sports were a passion to him, win or lose, he gave it his all. It was this passion that helped him excel in sports, winning many medals and team championships.
In 1975, Bryan welcomed the first of his children, a son, Michael, followed by Matthew in 1985 and Sarah in 1990. Family was important to him, leading by example, instilling in his children his passion for life, laughter and love, but lets not forget he was the best cheerleader they would find on the sidelines.
1999 was a year for celebration, and yes he partied like it was 1999. On June 18, with open arms he welcomed Kathleen and her children; Dana and Hollie into their lives.
Of the many things Bryan taught in his 67 years, the family are most thankful for his unwavering spirit and humor. The memories that will forever bring a smile to their face was that he never gave up on his golf swing, that you never throw away anything camouflage, to never lose hope in those LSU tigers and to watch every game through its entirety (win or lose), but the most valuable lesson was to live and appreciate everyday like it was your last.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his father, Hugh P. Delaney; a brother, Darrell Delaney; and a nephew Jay Delaney.
Those left to covet his golf handicap are his wife of 21 years, Kathleen Simon Delaney; his children, Michael (Jennifer) Delaney, Matthew Delaney, and Sarah (Cameron Talamini) Delaney, Dana Guilbeau, Hollie Heath; grandchildren, Dylan Delaney, Allie Delaney, Sadie Sugar, Charleigh Sugar, Tre’ Choplin, Brody Choplin; great grandchildren, Harmony, Gabriella, Ema, Cruz; two brothers, John Delaney and Ancil Delaney.
Pallbearers will be Mark Delaney, Art Galyeon, Kelvin Eschberger, Butch Maloney, David Duhon, Tre’ Choplin Honorary; John Delaney, Dylan Delaney, and Ancil Delaney
The family will welcome friends on December 15, 2020 at University Baptist Church of Lake Charles 4505 Lake St. Lake Charles, LA 70605 beginning at 11am until time of service. A memorial service led by Pastor Matthew Wade will begin at 2pm. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home following his services.
