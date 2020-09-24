Hoyt Newton Berryman, Jr.

Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. There will be a graveside service following at Rose Hill Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
Hoyt was born January 5, 1931 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Hoyt Newton and Josephine Howell Berryman. He graduated from Tyler High School and Tyler Commercial College with emphasis in petroleum accounting. Hoyt retired as President of Arcadia Refining Company in 1986 and was a member of the Independent Petroleum Association of America where he served as a Vice President. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of Southside Bank.
Hoyt was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tyler where he was ordained a Deacon in 1965. His great heart for missions prompted him to lead volunteer groups to Mexico, Kenya, and Haiti. In Mexico they built churches. In Haiti they dug water wells and in Kenya they built a school and medical clinic. He served for many years on the Los Hermanos de la Frontera Board of Directors which supported the Rio Grande River Ministry. Hoyt loved Timberline Baptist Camp where he served several terms on the Board of Directors and led groups to construct many of the buildings. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution.
Hoyt was a loving husband and father. He was “Poppa Bud” to his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hoyt is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Love Hayley Berryman of Tyler; sister and husband, Sandy and Geary Allen of Dallas, their daughters Andrea and Kimberly; son and wife, Leslie and Barbara Berryman of Troup, their children, Lee, Michelle, and Ben; daughter and husband, Marinda “Mindy” and Robert Watson of Flint, their daughters, Hayley and Holly; 8 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Holiday Hayley of Tyler and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family expresses our thanks to Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care for their loving care of Hoyt in his last years. Memorial gifts can be made to the Building Fund/Together We Worship at First Baptist Church Tyler, Texas.