Howard Milton Wilson
TYLER — Howard M. Wilson of Tyler, Tx. went to be with his Lord on April 8, 2021 at the age of 92. Howard was born in Wichita Falls, Tx. to the late Fred and Maybell Wilson.
Howard was raised in Nocona, Tx., and went on to graduate from the University of North Texas in Denton. He later served as a hospital administrator in the Air Force, where he was stationed in Norfolk, Va. Howard served as a Quality Engineer for Carrier Air Conditioning, from which he retired after a long and faithful career. He was a long-standing member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, where he volunteered with disaster relief and went on many mission trips. He and his wife, Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Wilson, greatly enjoyed traveling all over the world.
Howard is remembered for his comforting smile, servant’s heart, eye for detail and thirst for knowledge. His family members, notably his grandchildren, appreciated his passion for collecting rocks and stamps, his hobby as a carpenter, his ever-growing green thumb, and his quips, such as, “I’m old but with low mileage”. Howard’s relatives and friends enjoyed his enthusiasm for dissecting health journals and were entertained by the retelling of his and Dottie’s chronicles of befriending strangers on their international trips. But above all things, he will be remembered most for his unconditional love for his wife of 44 years, ‘Dottie’.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Maybell; and siblings, Marlin Wilson and Helen Gardner. Howard is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wilson; sons, Rick Wilson (Linda), Mark Wilson and Randy Wilson; daughters, Mona Odom (Ted), Terry Turman; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Wilson, James T. Odom III (Ted), Chris Rhudy, Philip Turman, Russell Turman and Chris Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Wilson, Randy Wilson, Jeffrey Turman and James T. Odom IV (TJ).
Funeral services for Howard are scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Tx. with Pastor Kevin Burdette officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm before the service. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
