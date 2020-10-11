Howard Hurshel Lyle
DALLAS — Howard Hurshel Lyle, born on Dec. 24, 1934 in Tyler, Texas, was the son of Roy and Mervel Lyle, brother of JoAnn, and grandson of Mack and Ava Lyle, co-founders of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Hurshel died peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife of 41 years, Patricia Davis Lyle, and their four children at his residence in Dallas, Texas. He will be cherished in memory by his friends and extended family. Please refer to his complete obituary at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/plano-tx/howard-lyle-9387962
