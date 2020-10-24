Howard “HAWKMAN” Hawkins
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Howard Hawkins are scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Higher Heights Community Church with Elder Waymon Stewart serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in New Hope Bullard Community Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Left to cherish his loving memories are his wife, Pam(Moore)Hawkins; mother, Mary Ann Hawkins; six children; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. (FACIAL MASKS ARE STRICTLY ENFORCED)
