Howard Dale Beggs
TYLER — Howard Dale Beggs passed away on November 23, 2022, in Tyler, Texas after a robust life and brief bout with cancer. Dr. Beggs was born on December 12, 1935 near Ben Wheeler, Texas, attended the University of Tulsa, obtained his bachelor’s and doctorate from UT in petroleum engineering and was a professor at Louisiana Tech University and University of Tulsa. Dr. Beggs published many articles and 2 textbooks in his field, became an independent consultant and taught specialized courses world-wide. He led a long productive life as a son, brother, husband, father, professor, author, and consultant. He is survived by 2 brothers: Mike Beggs and Jim Beggs; 4 children, Kathy Beggs Bailes, Lynn Beggs Warren, Dale Beggs and Bill Beggs, 14 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. He will be missed.