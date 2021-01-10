Horton Kidd
ABILENE — Horton Kidd, formerly of Odessa, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the age of 84 following a brief illness. Horton was born October 23, 1936 to Rodney E. and Minnie C. (Featherston) Kidd in Henderson County, Texas. He loved helping his Dad. He took piano lessons as a child in order to play during church services. He was a voracious reader from a young age and graduated from Brownsboro High School. Horton earned two degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce and completed post-graduate work at Sul Ross State University. He began his forty-one year career in education in Brownfield, Texas and after one year moved to Odessa. He was a teacher and principal in Ector County ISD retiring in 2000. He and Karen married in 1979 and were married almost thirty-nine years when she passed away in 2018. They loved golfing and traveling together in the RV. Horton had been to all contiguous states and Canada. A cruise allowed him to see Alaska. Horton babysat his step-granddaughter when she was a baby. He always loved seeing her and being Gramps. Horton was a member of Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge #1421 in Odessa, and Abilene #30, Friendship #1008, and Odessa #447 OES all in Odessa.
Horton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; and brother, Arvel. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimi and Gary McGee of Abilene; his step-grandson, Bailey and Natalie McGee of Omak, WA; and his nephews, Eddie, Johnny, and Kevin of Odessa.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Gary Boles was held January 4, 2020 at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 70601, 325-677-8516 or online www.henrickhospice.org.
