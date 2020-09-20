Horace E. “Bo” Rowold

Many oil & gas professionals in the East Texas area can thank him for his training and mentoring. He was always willing to help someone get started in the business. Every member of his family worked at some point with him as a landman.
Bo was a member and past President of East Texas Association of Petroleum Landmen, Tyler, Texas and received the Brantley Jackson Outstanding Landman award in 1976 and the Pioneer Award in 2006. He has served as committee chairman, director, officer and national President of the American Association of Professional Landmen (1990-1991), receiving the Apex Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. In 1980, he served as chairman of the certification committee of the AAPL, the inaugural year when landmen were first certified as Professionals. He has served as Regional Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and in 1992 and 1993 received their Award of Excellence.
He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He has lifetime friends from all over with whom he shared his good nature and time.
His family realizes the gift he has given by providing us not only financial security but a supportive and loving family life and a wonderful role model.
Predeceasing him is his wife of 57 years, Shirley. Bo is survived by his sister Barbara Lueg and her husband, Carlton of Arlington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wanda and Jim Poteet of Georgetown; his son, Wade Rowold of Brownsboro; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Chris Walker of Tyler; and four grandchildren, William Rowold and Kenai, Kemp and Kalle Walker.
The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 p.m Monday at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Front St. After a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, September 22 at Tyler First Baptist Church’s FourWest with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. (301 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, Tx)
ast Texas Association of Petroleum Landmen has established a Horace E. Rowold Scholarship fund. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to this legacy. (P.O. Box 252, Tyler, Tx 75710, www.etapl.org)
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.