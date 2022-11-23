Honorable Randall Lee Rogers
WACO — Judge Randall Lee Rogers, 73, of Waco, TX passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on November 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Central Jury Room of the Smith County Courthouse, 100 N. Broadway, Tyler, Texas.
Judge Rogers was born on May 2, 1949 to Raymond and Shirley Rogers in Fort Worth, TX. He grew up in Forrest Hill with his lifelong best friend, Pat Walthall. They met at and attended Wichita Avenue Methodist Church and were inseparable. Randall graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1967, from there, he went to Texas Tech University School of Law and graduated in 1974. He began his legal career at a private practice firm in Fort Worth before becoming the Assistant DA for the District Attorney and his longtime friend, Felipe Reyna in McLennan County. While in Waco, he met and married his forever soul mate, Lois. They were married December 18, 1982 and soon after moved to Tyler, TX. In 1983, Randall began working for the Smith County DA’s office then appointed to Smith County Judge in 1985. In 1987 he was appointed to County Court At Law #2 and then elected and he served Smith County for 31 years. He loved public service on the bench, working closely with local law enforcement and guiding people to make better choices.
Randall was a very kind, caring and compassionate man that loved his family and career. But, he also had a passion for motorcycles. For several years, he was a member of the Range Riders Motorcycle Club in Whitehouse, TX. He and Lois went on several motorcycle trips, mostly to different areas of Arkansas, but one of his favorite trips was to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota with good friends Allen & Shera Guillory and cousins, Terry & Karen Carlson.
Judge Rogers aka Dad, Big Daddy and Mr. Binka will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He had the best smile and the quirkiest sense of humor, but most of all he gave the greatest hugs a child or grandchild could ask for. Randall was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Rogers and mother, Shirley Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Lois Rogers and five children: daughter Angel Sawyer & husband Ty of Waco, TX, son Randy Rogers & fiancé Brandy Roberts of Prosper, TX, daughter Rebel Downs & husband David of Frankston, TX, daughter Niki Hughes & husband Tobby of Waco, TX, son Scott Sherman & wife Linda of Waco, TX, and bonus daughter Shellie Thomas & husband Brian of Whitehouse, TX; grandchildren: Emily Rogers, Natalie Rogers, Lauren Rogers & fiancé Konnor Hitchcock, Noah Sawyer, Valerie Hughes, Joseph Ramirez, Chance Ramirez, Daniel Hayes, Jaycee Coker, Cole Rogers, Karsyn Rogers, Eyan Pence, Eli Echterhoff, Cooper Hughes, RayAnn Hughes and Faith Beck; three great grandchildren: Lyric Brisco, Jaxon Rogers and Joseph Ramirez. He had two of the best sisters, Holly Busbee, husband Tom of Arlington, & Donna Rogers of Fort Worth; two nephews, Jeremy Rexroat & family and Tyler Busbee & son.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CASA of Smith County or CASA of McLennan County.