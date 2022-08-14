Homer H. “Woody” Woodall
EMERALD BAY — Homer H. “Woody” Woodall, Jr. was born March 1, 1927, in Searcy, Arkansas to Homer and Muzette Woodall. He grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas then served in the Army in World War II and again in the Korean Conflict. He felt blessed to play the sport he loved the most; baseball, at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Oklahoma now called Oklahoma State University. After his education he joined Amoco Oil Company as a petroleum engineer where he worked for over 30 years before retiring to Emerald Bay. During his retirement he enjoyed golf, good friends, and traveling.
Woody was 95 years old when he died on August 7, 2022 and was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Woodall; three stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim White, Helen and Brad Hoeffner, and Julie and John Taylor; along with 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Woody will be remembered as a man with a kind, humble spirit, and a true gentleman.
A private family service will be held. If desired, memorials may be made to Emerald Bay Community Church, 160 LaSalle Drive, Bullard, TX 75757 (www.emeraldbaychurch.org) or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).