Homer Gene Cofer
CHANDLER — Graveside service for Mr. Homer “Gene” Cofer, 79, Chandler will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Eric Williams, officiating. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Mr. Cofer transitioned December 23, 2020 in Longview, TX.
He was born May 20, 1941 in Henderson County, received his education from Central High School, and was a member of Union Station A. M. E. Church where he served in various capacities.
Homer was employed and retired from Kelly Springfield Tire Company with thirty- three years of service.
Preceding him in death were: his son, Wayland “Troy” Donald; parents; four sisters, and three brothers.
Left to cherish his memories: wife, Frankye W. Cofer, Chandler; two daughters, Tina Kimbrough, Dallas and Neisha Cofer, Athens; two sons, Dana Cofer, Chandler and Brandon Cofer (LaKeisha), Keller; three granddaughters, Yazamia Cofer and Dajha Cofer, both of Tyler and Brooklynn Cofer, Keller; three sisters, and one brother. Visitation will be 2:30 PM- 8:00 PM, Friday at John R. Harmon Undertaking Co.
