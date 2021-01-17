Holly Fults
BULLARD — Holly Fults, 40, of Bullard, achieved the ultimate victory in life on January 14, 2021. She is arriving in Heaven to outstretched arms, angels singing and rejoicing of a job well done during her brief time on Earth.
Holly was born December 24, 1980 in Greenville, Texas, the daughter of Curt Ellis and Debbie (Abernathy) Ellis. Survivors include husband, Heath Fults of Bullard; in-laws, Wayne and Sissy Fults of Chinquapin; brother, Cody Ellis of White Oak; brother-in-law, Eric Procella of Hemphill; sister-in-laws, Lana Procella and Allison Ellis; daughters, Hadison Fults and Haizley Fults; nephews, Cannon Ellis and Bret Procella; nieces, Cadence Ellis and Carlee Procella.
She devoted her life to the betterment of other people. As a kindergarten teacher she molded numerous lives with an unconditional love and passion for always finding the best in people. You would often hear her singing to her kids, celebrating their birthdays and finding ways to make every student that walked through her doorway feel loved and special at all times. Holly took a short break from education to raise and teach her own two daughters, Hadison and Haizley, along with her niece Cadence. Her love for education and school grew even more during this break. You would often see her bringing the entire family to various sporting events to support her husband Heath and her brother Cody. Her smile from the stands was easily recognizable to the whole community. Everyone knew and loved Mrs. Fults.
From the moment Holly was diagnosed with cancer, she was a fighter with unwavering strength to conquer the unthinkable daily. She overcame so many obstacles. The phrase #fightingwithfults spread like wildfire through the Bullard community and throughout East Texas. Everyone showed their support for Holly and her family by wearing shirts, wrist bands, hosting events and constant prayer. In the Fall of 2020, Holly began as a remote learning teacher finding ways to teach her students in between treatments from her dining room that was setup as a classroom, hotels, and even sometimes the hospital room. This is where Holly coined the phrase “I can do hard things”. Her students began to say this and believe this not only with Mrs. Fults, but their own lives. She taught this to many people young and old throughout her daily fight with cancer. As her time on Earth grew shorter and shorter, she continued to bless other people. So many times a book, teacher resource, thoughtful gift or just a quick note of encouragement would arrive to people throughout East Texas. She was the best giver and never expected anything in return.
The family would like to challenge each person to “Be Like Holly” every day in all areas of their life. Show love, compassion, spread joy to every person you encounter like Holly did every day in her short time on Earth. If we can all do that, the world will be a much better place.
Services will be on Monday, January 18, at First Baptist Church in Bullard. Visitation will be 1-3pm and the funeral will start at 3pm. Pastor Scott Brown will be presiding over the service. Grave site service will be immediately after in the Boren Conner Cemetery in Bullard. The service will be live streamed for all friends, family and community members that are unable to attend in person. Masks are highly encouraged upon entry.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
