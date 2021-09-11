Hollis Ray Griffin
FORNEY — Services for Hollis Ray Griffin, 89, of Forney, are scheduled for 11 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Rev. Dustin Deaton officiating. Visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.
Hollis Ray Griffin of Forney, Texas, was born at home on June 4, 1932, in Edgewood, Texas to Lloyd Landeth and Ester Ray Anders Griffin.
Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alvin Clois Griffin, daughter Terry Kay Griffin Kelleher, grandson James Casey Kelleher, and son-in-law Alan Ferretti.
Hollis leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 70 years Patsy Nell Allen Griffin of Forney, TX; sisters Shirley Bailey (Edward) of Grand Saline, TX, Gay English (Bobby) of Lake Jackson, TX, Cathy Crone of Canton, TX; nephew Gary Griffin; Daughters Deborah Ferretti of Forney, Donna Deaton (Eddie) of Alvarado, Cindy Clounch (Joey) of Tool, and, Holly Smith (Scott) of Forney; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family.