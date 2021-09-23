Holiday Henry Hayley, Jr.
TYLER — Holiday Henry Hayley, Jr., 85, of Tyler, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Tyler, Texas and is now at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Scott Gorbett and Rev. Larry Wickham officiating. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Holiday was born August 4, 1936 in Tyler, Texas, to Holiday Henry Hayley Sr. and Mamie Ray Preston Hayley who preceded him in death. Holiday was a family man and loved to convince unsuspecting strangers his actual legal name was “Holiday Henry Hyde Hudson Hayley,” a mouthful of family favorites.
A son of Tyler through and through, Holiday attended Gary Elementary and Hogg Junior High, before graduating Tyler High School in 1955. With a physical frame that was strong and low to the ground, Holiday was a valued member of the football team from grade school through graduation. Holiday briefly attended Tyler Junior College, before leaving to join the U.S. Army in 1959. His regular service to the country ended in 1961 with his Honorable Discharge. After his discharge from the Army, Holiday went to work for the Cotton Belt Railroad in 1961 where he worked for forty years until he retired in 2001.
Through the years, Holiday made an impact as an active member at three churches: First Baptist Church, Tyler; Midway Baptist Church and his final church home, Noonday Baptist Church. Holiday was also a regular donor to Gideons International.
Holiday was a devoted husband to his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Sandy) Smith Hayley. Holiday left behind his daughter and her husband Tammy and Jim Blair III of Tyler, son and wife Charley and Donna Blackmon of Tyler, and adopted son and wife Kelly and Shannah Hayley of Plano. He was a beloved Papa Holiday to his eight grandchildren Donna, Joseph, Clara, Sarah, Josh, James (Beau), Savannah, and Sarah, and eight great-grandchildren. Uncle Day was a favorite of his nephew Leslie Berryman and niece Marinda (Mindy) Watson, and was the much-loved baby brother of his sister, Mary Love Berryman.
Memorial gifts can be made to the benevolence fund at Noonday Baptist Church, 16701 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75073. We encourage those who knew Holiday to honor his love for others by setting aside time for a piece of apple pie and conversation with a good friend.