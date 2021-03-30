Hiram William (Bill) Hodges
SENOIA, GEORGIA — Hiram William “Bill” (or Butch) Hodges, a collegiate runner, finished his race at home gaining his heavenly crown at 2:45 pm on March, 26, 2021. Born May 19, 1942 in Cleburne, TX to Howard and Lucille Hodges, Bill was the oldest of four children followed by Steven, Neill, and Martha (Sissy). Bill was raised in Tyler, TX, and was a high school track champion setting district records in the mile and a scholarship athlete at Stephen F. Austin University. Bill began dating his sweetheart, Jane Todd, in 8th grade, and the two were married on June 14, 1963.
Bill earned his B.S. degree in Entomology in 1966 from Texas A&M University, and for the next 37 years he achieved success in the agricultural industry being promoted to Regional and National Sales Management positions for the Bayer Corporation. Bill’s career enabled him and his family to live around the country and visit countries around the globe.
Throughout his life, Bill was a loving husband, father, and faithful servant of the Lord. Re-dedicating his life to Christ in 1976, Bill was active in community evangelism and ministry and assumed church leadership roles as a teacher, counselor, board member, and deacon wherever he lived. Attending New City Church’s Peachtree City campus since 2004, Bill was ordained as an Elder and then Pastor. Known as “Pastor Bill”, he was beloved by all as a cheerful greeter on Sundays and as a weekly volunteer at the City Bridges Food Pantry where he would bring food out to people and pray for them.
Bill will always be remembered as a man who loved the Lord and the people around him with all his heart and as a mighty man of faith. Succumbing to leukemia after a long battle, Bill had a smile, a sense of humor, and loving words of encouragement to all around him until his earthly assignment came to a peaceful end.
Bill is survived by his lovely bride of 58 years, Jane, his three children who are Holly Anne Toland (Joel) of Rowlett, TX, Hiram Andrew Hodges (Jane) of Newnan, GA, and Heather Alicia Marhefka (Russell) of Senoia, GA, and grandchildren Joneh, Nathaniel, Steven, and Theresa.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life was held at the New City Church, 320 Dividend Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269 at 1 pm, Monday, March 29th, with a private graveside service following.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to City Bridges Food Pantry (https://newcitychurch.net/ministries/impact-outreach/food-pantry/)
