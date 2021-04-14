Hilda Stanley
TYLER — Services will be held for Hilda Stanley at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Galena Community Church with Dr. Scotty Short and Coach J.D. Mayo officiating.
Hilda I. Stanley was born December 26, 1943 in Tyler, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Tyler, and worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Omen, and supporter of the Flamingos Upscale Resale, which aides in providing shelter at the East Texas Crisis Center.
Hilda passed away at the age of 77 on April 8, 2021 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Echols; parents, James Leo Stanley and Mildred I. Brown Stanley; and brothers, Leo Stanley and Daniel Stanley.
Survivors include her son, Deuane Echols; special friend, Joe Stinecipher; cousins, Patsy Ward, Cecil Brown, Danny McDow, Lisa Sanders, Doug Brown, Denny Brown, Eugene Head, Freddie Head, J.D. Mayo, Janice Peel, and Glenda Johnston; and many other relatives and friends.
