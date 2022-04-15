Hershel Lee Clement
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Hershel Lee Clement of Tyler are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 1022, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Wren officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, under the direction of Brooks-Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mr. Clement died April 7, 2022, in a local hospital.
He was born May 7, 1931, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Ambrose and Lillie Ann Clement. He attended schools in Wichita Falls and Butler College in Tyler, Texas. At Butler College he met and married the love of his life, Pauline Davis Duckenfield on July 13, 1950.
Mr. Clement was well known in the community as the owner of Clem’s Barbeque, a family business on West Front Street in Tyler along with several real estate properties.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Lillie Clement; his lovely wife Pauline Duckenfield Clement; and a son, Donald Ray Clement.
Mr. Clement is survived by his oldest brother, Mike Clement of Wichita Falls; daughter, Deborah Ann Clement Walker and son, Danny Lee Clement, both of Tyler; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm.