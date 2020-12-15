Herminia Elizondo Barrera

Herminia was born on April 25, 1935 to Lazaro and Maria DeLaLuz Elizondo in La Trinidad, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She had been a resident of Tyler since 1972. She married Jose Zenon Barrera on September 24, 1955. They raised three sons and five daughters together.
Herminia was a great loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in her Holy Shrine and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6-8pm. A Holy Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10am at St. Peter Claver Church. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park.
Herminia was preceded in death by her husband Jose Zenon Barrera, her parents, her four siblings, her oldest son Benjamin Barrera, her 2 great-grandsons and her great-great-granddaughter.
Herminia is survived by her seven children; Zenon Barrera Jr, Leticia Barrera (Terry), Maria Rojas (Tomas), Jose Barrera, Candelaria Barrera (Mike), Herminia Nañez (Rolando) and Lazara Barrera (Israel). She is also survived by twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.