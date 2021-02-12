HERMAN WARREN
FLINT — Funeral services for Mr. Herman Warren of Flint, TX are scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021, 2:00 pm at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, 620 W. Glenwood, Tyler with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating and Rev. Lester Dewberry eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Herman Warren was born July 18, 1952 under the parentage of Herman Warren and Gladys Freeman in Lindale, Texas. At the age of 4, his his step father, H. T. Freeman took on this role when his father died.
Herman attended Lindale Schools and graduated in the Class of 1970. He did further study at Tyler Jr. College. He worked at Tyler Pipe for many years, then worked as a Corrections Officer at TDC.
Mr. Warren married LaDonna Blaylock in 1973. This union lasted 47 years and was blessed with three children, Preshus, Kendrick and Justin.
He was preceded in death by his parents , son Kendrick, father-in-law Aljolison Blaylock.
He leaves to mourn his passing, loving and devoted wife LaDonna Warren; daughter Preshus Vaughn and son Justin Warren (Sharon). Grandchildren Justin Warren, Jr., Tyler Warren and Angelik Jones. Mother in-law Billie Blaylock and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends.
Public viewing Friday at the funeral home (Mask and social distancing required) 12:00-7:00 pm.
Viewing at the church Saturday 1:00 -2:00 pm.
