Herman Lee Cryer
TYLER — Herman Lee Cryer, Sr. passed away surrounded by family at his home in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Herman was born in Garrett, Texas on August 18, 1937, to William Franklin and Annie Mae (Abbott) Cryer. He was the third of seven children, but as three of his siblings passed away by his fourth birthday, he became the oldest of four boys. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1955. He then enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in three years while working full time as an orderly at the Austin State Hospital in the ward for the criminally insane. Just before graduating he married the love of his life, Patricia Breen, with whom he spent 62 happy years.
Herman enjoyed a long and productive career in the insurance industry, as a claims adjuster, agent, agency owner and instructor, earning the designation of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). He was active in the community and church, serving terms as Youth Director, Sunday School teacher, Elder as well as several committees at First Presbyterian Church. He was a Mason, 50 year member of St. John’s lodge and Sharon Shrine Drum and Bugle corp. He was a member of Tyler Rotary Club, Toastmasters, Jaycees, Insurance Women of Tyler and Grassroots America We the People. He loved playing a friendly game of poker and the company of his many friends. His family valued his uncommon common sense and wise council.
Survivors include his wife Patricia, daughter Anna Cryer of Tyler, son Herman and wife Nell of Ennis, grandsons Marshall Tapley and Rebecca Storms of Chandler, Ben Tapley and wife Stormee of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Thomas Cryer of Ennis, Phillip Cryer and fiancée Shelby Pruitt of Ennis and granddaughter Elizabeth Cryer of Paris, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son David Cryer, Sister Marie Cryer, Brothers Charlie, Raymond and Buddy Cryer.
A celebration of Herman’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, TX at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 27, 2021. The family will receive visitors at a reception at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you consider giving to First Presbyterian Church of Tyler or the Salvation Army.